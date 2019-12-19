Beale Street Music Festival announces 2020 artists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The Avett Brothers and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia are among the headliners for the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival.

The list of the first round of artists was released Thursday morning. The 44th annual music festival is set for May 1-3, 2020.

Other artists lined up include soul singer Leon Bridges, rock icon Lindsey Buckingham, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, pop artists AJR, Memphis rapper Young Dolph, 2020 double Grammy nominee Rival Sons, R&B legend Mavis Staples, Billy Strings, Toad the Wet Sprocket, bluesman Taj Mahal, and Sheer Mag.

A full lineup will be available in early February.

A limited quantity of three-day passes remains at the discounted $135 price, but that will increase to the next price level when supplies are exhausted. Patrons may also choose the three-day VIP experience for $699, granting them access to exclusive viewing platforms near the stages, private “comfort station” restrooms, and light snacks and drinks (including limited alcoholic beverages) for all three days.

All passes can be purchased through eventbrite.com