× Angel Tree urgently needs hundreds of gifts by Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is in desperate need of additional toy donations for its 2019 Angel Tree Program after coming up short hundreds of Christmas gifts.

Gifts are already being handed out, but due to the overwhelming need in Memphis, many children at KnowledgeQuest will be left without unless about 500 toys are donated by Friday, Dec. 20.

Volunteers are hard at work at The Salvation Army’s warehouse, sorting gifts that will continue being distributed to kids in need through the end of the work week.

The Salvation Army relies on donors to be able to give the magic of Christmas to as many as 5,200 children and senior adults. Thanks in part to generous contributions, they have put more than 15,000 gifts under the trees of Memphis families.

To make it easier for you to donate exactly what our angels need, The Salvation Army is asking specifically for the following gifts:

Girls (ages 9-12) –

Arts and crafts sets

Kindles or educational tablets

Fashion Accessories

Boys (ages 9-12) –

Youth sports equipment/balls

Kindles or educational tablets

Donations should be made in person at Gaston Community Center, 1046 South Third St., on Friday, Dec. 20 from 9-11 a.m.