5G high-speed Internet now available in Memphis, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 5G high-speed Internet coverage has come to Memphis, the 22nd city in the country to have the technology, Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Midtown, Cooper-Young and East Memphis, according to the company.

Strickland said he expects it will expand to include suburban areas.

Verizon announced earlier this year that Memphis would be one of the first cities in the country that would have 5G Ultra Wideband service installed.

5G stands for fifth-generation cellular wireless, according to PCMag.com. The technology allows for greater speed, more responsiveness and the ability to connect more devices at the same time.

The upgraded network would improve internet speeds in places like schools, hospitals and local businesses, but it will also allow the city to experiment with new technology and make improvements to existing services like education and healthcare.