This Feb. 25, 2019 file photo shows a banner of the 5G network is displayed during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain. The U.S. communications regulator will hold a massive auction to bolster 5G service, the next generation of mobile networks, and will spend $20 billion for rural internet. 5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality. The Federal Communications Commission said Friday, April 12, that it would hold the largest auction in U.S. history, of 3,400 megahertz, to boost wireless companies’ networks. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
5G high-speed Internet now available in Memphis, mayor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 5G high-speed Internet coverage has come to Memphis, the 22nd city in the country to have the technology, Mayor Jim Strickland said Thursday.
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, Midtown, Cooper-Young and East Memphis, according to the company.
Strickland said he expects it will expand to include suburban areas.
Verizon announced earlier this year that Memphis would be one of the first cities in the country that would have 5G Ultra Wideband service installed.
5G stands for fifth-generation cellular wireless, according to PCMag.com. The technology allows for greater speed, more responsiveness and the ability to connect more devices at the same time.
The upgraded network would improve internet speeds in places like schools, hospitals and local businesses, but it will also allow the city to experiment with new technology and make improvements to existing services like education and healthcare.