Whitehaven neighborhood celebrates new crime-deterring camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hard work has paid off for one Whitehaven neighborhood, as people living near Graceland are celebrating the installation of a new SkyCop camera.

For the people in the area, the camera brings a peace of mind and signifies the power of working together.

Julius Holly, a member of the Watchful Eye Neighborhood Association, has been part of the push to get Memphis Police SkyCop cameras up in the neighborhood he’s lived in for 20 years.

“You can wait for things to happen, or you can make things happen,” Holly said.

The association has worked years to make their goals a reality.

The City of Memphis awarded the association $2,500 for the camera, but they had to match the donation, raising another $2,500.

“The more you come together and the more you stick together, the more you can do,” Holly said. “You have to build. You have to go out and politic. You have to raise money.”

Since January 2018, there have been 100 reported violent incidents of some kind within a half-mile radius of the new camera’s location.

Holly knows a camera won’t necessarily stop crime, but can it deter by letting people know someone is paying attention.

“We want to be able to come out of our homes, go to the mailbox, leave our cars in our driveways,” he said.

His message to other neighborhood groups who might be looking to mobilize like his: “You have to get to know people, and the more noise you make, the more people will actually see what you are doing, and then you will have people that are willing to help you.”

This is the second camera the neighborhood association has put up. They put another down the street last year and plan to have another going up at another location in a few days.