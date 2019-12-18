× West Memphis special needs children shop with cops at annual event

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police made Wednesday merry and bright for a group of children in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police are having their third annual Shop with a Cop event and treating 100 kids who attend Steudlein Learning Center to whatever presents they want.

The day was important for the 100 West Memphis children with special needs, but it could also have been just as big for the officers.

“The kids light up; officers light up,” assistant police chief Robert Langston said. “It’s great for the officers, too. They all love it. They all fight to come do this on this day every year.”

Community businesses donate to help pay for the gifts — an investment that comes back to them and police.

“Any time we can start developing relationship with kids at a young age, they realize officers are here to help them out when they’re having a tough time,” Langston said. “To be able to bond with them at this age, we hope whatever impression can lay on them now will carry into adolescence and adulthood.”

That lesson is just another gift worth taking home.

The kids took the gifts home, and it’s up to their parents whether they get them now or wait to open them at a later time.