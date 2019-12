× Walnut Grove, I-240 flyover shut down due to ice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police shut down two major traffic arteries for morning commuters in East Memphis Wednesday.

Walnut Grove at Humphreys was closed in both directions, as well as Interstate 40 westbound at the I-240 flyover.

In both cases, officials blamed icy road conditions and multiple wrecks.

They were just two of the largest traffic problems out of dozens of wrecks and traffic backups across Shelby and DeSoto counties Wednesday morning.

STILL BLOCKED: I-40W @ I-240 flyover. Can’t take ramp up & over flyover toward Walnut Grove. pic.twitter.com/cqqPkXvWr3 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) December 18, 2019