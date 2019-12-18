Two wanted for South Memphis grocery store robbery

Posted 9:22 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29PM, December 18, 2019

Left: Keodis Jefferson. Right: Nicholas Brown.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted by police for the robbery of a South Memphis mini mart last week.

Memphis Police said Nicholas Brown and Keodis Jefferson are wanted for aggravated robbery of the Longview Grocery store Dec. 10.

The family who owns the store told WREG they thought the robbery may have been an inside job organized by a former employee. Police did not give any information about this possibility.

The two suspects could be seen on the store’s surveillance footage smiling before committing the robbery.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.