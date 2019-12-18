Two wanted for South Memphis grocery store robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted by police for the robbery of a South Memphis mini mart last week.

Memphis Police said Nicholas Brown and Keodis Jefferson are wanted for aggravated robbery of the Longview Grocery store Dec. 10.

The family who owns the store told WREG they thought the robbery may have been an inside job organized by a former employee. Police did not give any information about this possibility.

The two suspects could be seen on the store’s surveillance footage smiling before committing the robbery.