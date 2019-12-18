× Panola County teens denied bail, appointed lawyer in constable’s death

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Bail was denied Wednesday for two teenagers charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Panola County constable.

Darion Dogan, 16, and Jonathan Taylor,15, appeared in Batesville Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.

Judge Jay Westfall advised the pair this was their initial appearance and, due to their ages, he had already appointed attorney Jeff Padgett to represent them.

Both are being charged as adults. A judge has already determined there was probably cause and the case will be sent to a Panola County grand jury.

Constable Raye Hawkins, 57, of Courtland, Mississippi, was killed Dec. 12 in a high-speed crash at Highway 35 South and Highway 6 in Batesville.

Dogan and Taylor were allegedly in a stolen truck leading law enforcement officers on a chase.

Hawkins was attempting to join in on the chase when the crash occurred. His funeral is being held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Batesville First Baptist Church.