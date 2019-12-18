× New Tigers coach Silverfield adds 14 players during early signing period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers football and new head coach Ryan Silverfield added 14 players to the team during Wednesday’s national early signing period.

The university said 14 players signed their letters of intent, and seven of the are expected to enroll at the school in January.

The 14 additions were heavy on offense, with 11 players at offensive positions. Three of the student-athletes were from the Memphis area.

The 14 players who signed their national letters of intent are below.