New Tigers coach Silverfield adds 14 players during early signing period
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers football and new head coach Ryan Silverfield added 14 players to the team during Wednesday’s national early signing period.
The university said 14 players signed their letters of intent, and seven of the are expected to enroll at the school in January.
The 14 additions were heavy on offense, with 11 players at offensive positions. Three of the student-athletes were from the Memphis area.
The 14 players who signed their national letters of intent are below.
- Brackston Alford; offensive lineman; 6-foot-4; 287 pounds; Knoxville, Tennessee; Alcoa High School
- Keilon Brown; quarterback; 6-foot-1; 184 pounds; Zachary, Louisiana; Zachary High School
- Jonah Gambill; offensive tackle; 6-foot-3; 276 pounds; Cartersville, Georgia; Cartersville High School
- Mitchell Gildehaus; offensive lineman; 6-foot-4; 270 pounds; Washington, Missouri; St. Francis Borgia High School
- Kalyn Grandberry; running back; 6-foot; 205 pounds; Memphis; Raleigh-Egypt High School/Jones County Junior College
- Khi Mathieu; wide receiver; 6-foot; 160 pounds; New Orleans, Louisiana; St. Augustine High School
- Marcayll Jones; wide receiver; 5-foot-11; 180 pounds; Warner Robins, Georgia; Warner Robins High School
- Devonte Nelson; corner back; 5-foot-11; 184 pounds; Memphis; Memphis University School
- Sylvonta Oliver; corner back; 5-foot-10; 175 pounds; Como, Mississippi; Itawamba Community College/North Panola High School
- Kajuan Robinson; defensive lineman; 6-foot-2; 300 pounds; Bryant, Arkansas; Bryant High School
- Kundarrius Taylor; wide receiver; 6-foot-1; 200 pounds; Memphis; Copiah-Lincoln Community College; Ridgeway High School
- Brandon Thomas; running back; 5-foot-11; 200 pounds; North Little Rock, Arkansas; North Little Rock High School
- Kobe Webster; wide receiver; 6-foot; 195 pounds; Texarkana, Texas Texas High School
- Rhett Weidenbacher; tight end; 6-foot-3; 235 pounds; Metairie, Louisiana; Butler Community College/Holy Cross School