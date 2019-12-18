× Mississippi State football adds 22 in early signing period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State football added 22 student-athletes during the national early signing period Wednesday, giving the Bulldogs their third-consecutive top-25 recruiting class.

Head coach Joe Moorhead entered Wednesday with 21 verbal commitments, and the school ended the day with 22 signees.

The Bulldogs’ recruiting class is currently ranked in the top-25 by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

The group of signees was largely local, with 14 student-athletes coming from the state of Mississippi.