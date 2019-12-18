Mississippi State football adds 22 in early signing period
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State football added 22 student-athletes during the national early signing period Wednesday, giving the Bulldogs their third-consecutive top-25 recruiting class.
Head coach Joe Moorhead entered Wednesday with 21 verbal commitments, and the school ended the day with 22 signees.
The Bulldogs’ recruiting class is currently ranked in the top-25 by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
The group of signees was largely local, with 14 student-athletes coming from the state of Mississippi.
“I think that’s important that we dominate our state, and I think we’ve done a very good job making sure that the message that we sent – that we want to keep the top talent at home where it’s not like a place where a kid’s born in the state and he has a talent, but the expectation level is that he goes out-of-state and goes somewhere else,” Moorhead said. “That’s been part of my philosophy here, that we have to do whatever we can to keep the best players in the state of Mississippi home and turn this into a place where kids don’t have to go other places.”
The student-athletes who signed with Mississippi State on Wednesday are listed below.
DL: 5 – DE Jevon Banks (Olive Branch, Miss./Olive Branch), DE Jordan Davis (Memphis, Tenn./Copiah-Lincoln [Miss.] CC), DE Tre Lawson (North Augusta, S.C./Mississippi Gulf Coast CC), DT Armondous Cooley (Shubuta, Miss./Wayne County), DT Ben Key (Cranbourne, Australia/East Los Angeles College)
DB: 4 – CB Emmanuel Forbes (Grenada, Miss./Grenada), CB Javorrius Selmon (Jackson, Miss./Provine), S Janari Dean (Batesville, Miss./South Panola), S Cam Threatt (Lewisburg, Miss./Lewisburg)
OL: 2 – OT Grant Jackson (Brookhaven, Miss./West Lincoln), OT Calvin McMillian (Houston, Miss./Houston)
LB: 2 – LB Rodney Groce Jr. (Pleasant Grove, Ala./Pleasant Grove), LB Tyrus Wheat (Amite, La./Copiah-Lincoln [Miss.] CC)
WR: 4 – WR Caleb Ducking (Rolling Fork, Miss./Holmes [Miss.] CC), WR Lideatrick Griffin (Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia), WR Malik Heath (Jackson, Miss./Copiah-Lincoln [Miss.] CC), WR Jaden Walley (D’Iberville, Miss./D’Iberville)
RB: 2 – RB Dillon Johnson (Greenville, Miss./Saint Joseph), RB Jo’quavious Marks (Atlanta, Ga./Carver)
QB: 1 – QB Will Rogers (Brandon, Miss./Brandon)
ATH: 1 – ATH Decamerion Richardson (Bossier City, La./Bossier)
K: 1 – K Brandon Ruiz (Tempe, Ariz./Arizona State)