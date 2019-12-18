Man carjacked pumping gas; suspect asks ‘Why are you in this country?’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Surveillance cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as a man was carjacked while pumping gas in Parkway Village.

Vincenzo Vecchione said he stopped at the Shell gas station on Winchester at Goodlett around 5 a.m. to get gas on his way to work.

But before he knew it, the architectural designer from Italy said a man approached and began beating him.

“Opened the door, at the same time, I see this man on back of me, just punch me,” Vecchione said.

Vecchione said the man quickly picked up on the fact that English wasn’t his native tongue and began questioning why he was in the country.

“First of all, he tell me, ‘I kill you. I need your car, why are you in this country? Why you here?’” Vecchione said.

Vecchione said he tried fighting the yet-to-be identified assailant, but the man used a belt to try and strangle him.

Eventually, the suspect was able to turn on the engine and drove off in Vecchione’s 2011 Kia Sorrento with Vecchione hanging onto a door. Police note he was dragged about 25 feet.

His body is covered in scrapes and bandages, but he realizes it could have been a lot worse.

“A lot of people tell me you lucky because this man gonna kill you,” Vecchione said.