Kiffin, Ole Miss add 12 during early signing period

Posted 8:39 pm, December 18, 2019, by and

Lane Kiffin, right, speaks to Mississippi fans after being announced as the new NCAA college football coach during a public introduction at The Pavilion, a multipurpose arena on the campus in Oxford, Miss., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. In attendance were his children, daughters Presley Kiffin, 13, left, Landry Kiffin, 15, second from left, and son Knox Kiffin, 10. Kiffin was previously, the football coach for three years at Florida Atlantic. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ole Miss Rebels and new head coach Lane Kiffin added 12 members to the football team on Wednesday’s early signing period.

Five of the school’s 12 recruits have a four-star rating. Kiffin said he was pleased with the results of the early signing period after taking over the program just 11 days ago.

“This early signing period to me is kind of like halftime,” Kiffin said. “It’s strange having a press conference instead of the end of the game at halftime. The guys we did sign today, it’s a little defense-heavy. When we came in, we didn’t know the roster great. We’ll always try to sign the best players regardless of position, but especially in our first year as we look at things.”

The players who committed to Ole Miss are below.

NAME POS. HT. WT. YR. HOMETOWN (PREV. SCHOOL)
Eli Acker OL 6-6 280 Fr. Columbus, Miss. (Heritage Academy)
Derek Bermudez* DB 6-0 180 Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. (Sandalwood)
Tobias Braun OL 6-7 310 Fr. Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany (Salisbury School)
Jakivuan Brown LB 6-2 235 Fr. Horn Lake, Miss. (Horn Lake)
Kentrel Bullock RB 5-11 190 Fr. Columbia, Miss. (Columbia)
Lakevias Daniel* DB 6-0 175 Jr. Louisville, Miss. (Jones College)
Daylen Gill* LB 6-0 230 Jr. Louisville, Miss. (Jones College)
Cedric Johnson LB 6-3 230 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Davidson)
Austin Keys* LB 6-2 240 Fr. Collins, Miss. (Seminary)
Kade Renfro* QB 6-4 195 Fr. Desdemona, Texas (Stephenville)
DeSanto Rollins DL 6-4 290 Fr. Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist)
DaMarcus Thomas TE/WR 6-2 230 Fr. Saraland, Ala. (Saraland)

