Kiffin, Ole Miss add 12 during early signing period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ole Miss Rebels and new head coach Lane Kiffin added 12 members to the football team on Wednesday’s early signing period.

Five of the school’s 12 recruits have a four-star rating. Kiffin said he was pleased with the results of the early signing period after taking over the program just 11 days ago.

“This early signing period to me is kind of like halftime,” Kiffin said. “It’s strange having a press conference instead of the end of the game at halftime. The guys we did sign today, it’s a little defense-heavy. When we came in, we didn’t know the roster great. We’ll always try to sign the best players regardless of position, but especially in our first year as we look at things.”

