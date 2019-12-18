× Former Trezevant coach could return to work after judge’s ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis high school football coach fired after a grading scandal could return to work thanks to a judge’s ruling, his attorney said.

Teli White, a former coach at Trezevant High School, was suspended three years ago for his part in a grade-changing scandal, and fired a year later for the same offense.

A Shelby County judge on Tuesday said Shelby County Schools should reinstate White. His attorney said he could return to work after winter break, but didn’t know what school his client will be at or whether he’d be coaching.

White still maintains he had nothing to do with the grade-changing scandal.

Last June, SCS denied White’s request for reinstatement. He then filed a complaint in chancery court.

Keith Williams with the Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, said his group is concerned that the ruling does not include back pay for the former coach. White has most recently been working for the city of Memphis.

SCS has not released a comment about the recent ruling.