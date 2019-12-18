FedEx driver kills armed robber in Philadelphia

Posted 1:10 pm, December 18, 2019

A FedEx driver was shot and a would-be robber killed in a shootout Tuesday night in Philadelphia, authorities there say.

The driver said he’d just dropped off a package in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood around 7 when he encountered an armed robber.

According to CNN, the suspect shot the driver in the abdomen. The driver then pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

The robbery suspect died at the hospital. The driver is in stable condition.

Police are investigating to determine whether the FedEx driver acted in self-defense.

