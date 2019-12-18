× Despite a career night from Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies blow a big lead in loss at OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dennis Schroder scored 31 points to help the Oklahoma City rally and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122.

Oklahoma City came back from 24 points down two nights after rallying from 26 points down against the Chicago Bulls to win. Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 18 for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City shot 54.8 percent from the field.

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 and Ja Morant added 22 for the Grizzlies. Memphis led 68-59 at halftime and 89-65 in the third quarter.