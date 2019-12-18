Building burns near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were on the scene of a business fire near the airport early Wednesday morning.

The fire struck a former house that had been converted to commercial use in the 3600 block of Democrat near Lamar.

No one was injured, and MFD Lt. Wayne Cooke said the building appeared to be vacant. Crews got the fire out within an hour.

An investigation is under way.

Cooke said all of the water used to douse the flames is now freezing, creating a potential road hazard.

Google Map for coordinates 35.068615 by -89.944760.

