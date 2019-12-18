Multiple wrecks tie up traffic across Memphis-area interstates, major roads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Icy roads caused multiple wrecks that snarled traffic all over the Memphis area Wednesday morning.
Police said that due to winter weather, bridges and overpasses may be covered with ice. TDOT has checked several locations and requested sand trucks.
The following crashes were reported as of just before 7 a.m.:
- Interstate 40 west at the I-240 flyover in East Memphis was shut down.
- Traffic was slow at the same interchange for vehicles climbing the icy ramp to continue on I-40 west.
- Highway 385 (Bill Morris Parkway) shut down in both directions between Forest Hill-Irene and Houston Levee.
- I-40 on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge between Memphis and Arkansas, traffic blocked due to vehicle facing the wrong direction, blocked as far as Danny Thomas
- Walnut Grove at Humphreys was closed in both directions due to icy conditions and multiple wrecks.
- Crashes on Austin Peay Highway just north of I-40, and Covington Pike north of I-40.
- I-240 Midtown to get onto I-40 west to downtown
- I-240 at Mt. Moriah
- I-55 south at Brooks Road, overturned vehicle
- Mississippi 308 at U.S. 78, injury crash in Olive Branch
- Ice reported at Lamar and Tchulahoma.
