Tornadoes leave trail of damage in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama

At least 20 tornadoes swept across swaths of the southeastern United States on Monday, killing at least three people in northern Alabama and one person in Louisiana.

Winds tore roofs off buildings, splintered trees and downed power lines, officials said.

At least 28,300 people had power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, according to the tracking site Poweroutage.

Video showed an eyewitness account of the tornado making a landfall at a neighborhood in Guntown, Mississippi, leaving several houses with damage roofs and broken trees.

That twister caused damaged in Lee, Tishomingo and Union counties in Mississippi.

Blake Ivy said the town was on curfew until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

More rain and wind is expected overnight and into Tuesday as the storms push off into southeastern Georgia, Florida's panhandle and the Carolina coasts in the morning hours.