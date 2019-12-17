× Sons of Confederate Veterans says group in possession of statues from Memphis parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A spokesman with Sons of Confederate Veterans said Tuesday the group now has possession of two Confederate statues removed from Memphis parks in December 2017.

This comes after a confidential agreement between SCV and Memphis Greenspace, the non-profit entity that took control of the former Nathan Bedford Forrest Park and Confederate Park in downtown Memphis, the spokesman said.

Those parks were renamed and the statues of Forrest and Confederate President Jefferson Davis removed from their pedestals.

The SCV spokesman, who did not want to be named, said the group was happy with the settlement and the cooperation of Memphis Greenspace, but wouldn’t say if it would end legal appeals on the matter.

SCV did not say where the statues would be headed, but said they were in a secure location.

Van Turner with Memphis Greenspace couldn’t say anything but said to expect an announcement.