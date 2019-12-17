× Police say man tried to kick in woman’s door, shoot at her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man went to a woman’s North Memphis apartment, tried to kick in her back door and shot at her before he was caught allegedly trying to follow her home from work the next day.

Andrea Watkins, 40, is charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated burglary.

The victim, who has a child with Watkins, told police he came to her apartment Sunday, screaming and trying to get inside while she held the door.

He allegedly shot at her three times as her child and another man were inside, then left in a car driven by another man with the same last name.

Monday, the woman pulled over on Poplar Avenue and flagged down an officer, saying she saw the men following her home from work. The men were taken into custody by police.

Carlos Watkins, the driver, was also charged with facilitation.