Officials identify people killed in Olive Branch murder-suicide

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The DeSoto County coroner identified two people who died in a murder-suicide incident over the weekend, but neither the coroner nor police would comment any more on the investigation.

“It’s kinda weird because we don’t know who called the cops,” one neighbor said. “Who called the cops and why it happened.”

WREG asked Olive Branch Police those questions, but they wouldn’t answer.

The coroner has now identified the people who died as 32-year-old Kimberlee Walker and 30-year-old Barry Bryant.

Neighbors said they were raising two children.

“From time to time, I’d see him or her with the kids,” neighbor Juwan Matthews said. “Nothing out of the ordinary. Looked like a regular family to me. You never know. He had two girls, one with her and one from a previous relationship. my heart goes out. The youngest doesn’t have a mom or dad now.”

That’s why neighbors said they still want to know more.

“There’s gotta be something they’re trying to keep under wraps,” Matthews said. “Maybe they have other things to investigate.”

The neighbor did say he at least thinks this is an isolated incident.