Memphians join national rally in support of impeachment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For just the just third time in history, the United States House of Representatives is expected to approve Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday, and some Memphians are making their opinions known.

Thousands took to the streets Tuesday to let lawmakers know they support the vote, and around two dozen people took to the streets of Memphis to declare no one is above the law.

Thirty-degree temperatures and snow flurries were not enough to stop the impeachment supporters from gathering at Poplar and Ridgeway Loop during the morning rush hour.

“It’s freezing, but it’s going to be a lot colder if we don’t get rid of Trump,” one demonstrator said.

The demonstration was one of hundreds across the country Tuesday to push for impeachment, which already appears to be a done deal.

“We’re here to let everyone know there is support for that action,” a demonstrator said. “It has become necessary by the actions of President Trump.”

The protesters said they’re also are out here to urge U.S. Senators to take the next step and convict the President.

“And to our constituents, so they will contact our senators and tell them what we believe, so that’s what needs to be done,” one person at the rally said.

Americans appear to be divided on impeachment.

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin got cheers and boos from constituents after explaining her reason for voting for impeachment.

Those out in East Memphis on Tuesday said they think the evidence is overwhelming for impeachment, but some admit they’ve been gunning for it since President Trump was elected.

“I marched in Washington the day after inauguration, and I thought impeachment proceedings would start that day,” one person said.

The House of Representatives is expected to impeach the President for abuse of power and obstruction of congress.