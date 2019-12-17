Man killed, woman injured in North Memphis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of Alma Street just after 3 p.m.

One man was dead on the scene, and a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they do not have any suspect information.

The crime scene was still active when neighbors got home from work.

"It's Christmas, you know, it's just too much going on y'all," a resident said. "I don't know what we can do about all this mess. I really don't. This is an ongoing investigation."

Police focused their scene investigation on a white SUV with a person's coat hanging on the passenger side door. Investigators searched the vehicle extensively but haven't said if the victims were inside.

Diane Carter lives right by where the SUV was parked. She said it's a violent neighborhood, but she's never had bullets fly this close to her home.

"I'm so sick of these folks," Carter said. "I wish they'd get somewhere and sit down, I tell you the truth. All this mess going on here."

Because everything happened so close to home, she asked an officer to search the home with her.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.