MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of Alma Street just after 3 p.m.

One man was dead on the scene, and a woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they do not have any suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation.