Man killed in Binghampton shooting, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in Binghampton on Tuesday, and a suspect is now in police custody.

Memphis Police said they were on the scene in the 2900 block of Mimosa Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

One man was dead on the scene, police said.

Police initially did not have any description of a suspect or suspects. They later said one person responsible for the shooting was in custody.

The suspect is believed to be known to the victim, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.