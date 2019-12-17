Major Marion’s Merrython: Head of Memphis Salvation Army rings bell for 26.2 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Need knows no season, and the Memphis Salvation Army needs help.

To help reach the goal of this year's Red Kettle Campaign, the head of the Memphis Salvation Army is ringing through a Merrython — he'll be ringing the bell for 26.2 hours.

Major Marion Platt started the Merrython at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Kroger on Mendenhall, and he won't stop until Wednesday night. All his efforts are to raise money for people in the Mid-South who need it most.

"26.2 is the number we are going with because I was sitting in traffic two weeks ago watching a marathon go by wishing I could run in it," Platt said.

That wish turned into Major Marion's Merrython for the Salvation Army.

He will ring the bell at Kroger on Mendenhall for 26.2 straight hours.

Hey y’all for real. I got a situation.

I’m just getting started in #MajorMarionsMerrython & my thermos is running short on #coffee 😟. Anybody in or near #Memphis wanna hook a brother up? Either that or you can text “Kettle901” to 41444 👀 Bring or send CurrencyCoinOrCoffee 😋☕️. pic.twitter.com/2JExfAecZc — Mariنn Platt (@CaptainMPlatt) December 18, 2019

Although there's no medal at this finish line, a much greater prize lies ahead.

"It costs about $26 a night to provide shelter and wrap-around services for a family, so that's $26 per night times a thousand that we are providing that much," Platt said.

It's impossible to make that happen alone. Smiling faces provide the boost Major Platt needs to brave the cold and stay awake through the night.

"The ability to be out here and see the people that contribute so much to make sure other families have what they need, not just during the Christmas season, but year-round, really warms your heart," he said. "It reminds me of why I do what I do."

He's relying on strength he's used before to get him through the night.

"I'm really just going to draw upon what I learned as U.S. Army soldier and let that be a transferable skill into the Salvation Army today," Platt said.

Major Platt will be at Kroger on Mendenhall until 6:12 p.m. Wednesday to reach his goal.

Follow this link for information on how to make donations.