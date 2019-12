× Live at 9, Monday Dec. 16

Kirk Whalum

The Memphis music legend talks about his Humanite project and an upcoming Christmas concert at Graceland.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas cookies

Chef Cody Wright with Kroger is in our kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis garbage collection

Councilwoman Patrice Robinson explains some cutbacks that may or may not be coming to the city's service, depending on a vote.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Junior Achievement

President and CEO Leigh Mansberg explains the Launch Lessons project