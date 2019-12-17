× Horn Lake man sentenced to 6 life sentences in Memphis rapes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Mississippi man has been sentenced to six life sentences in federal prison for kidnapping and raping women in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 46-year-old Michael Love also received an additional 20 years in prison for attempting to rape a seventh woman.

A resident of Horn Lake, Love was convicted in May. DNA evidence was used to identify Love.

Between 2008 and 2015, prosecutors say Love traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee to kidnap women, force them to have sex and abandon them in unlit coves or industrial areas without their wallets, cell phones and other personal items.

According to authorities some of Love’s victims were chosen at random on the streets of Memphis while others agreed to meet him through social media and chat websites. In the instances where they agreed to meet, the women said Love gave them a false identity.

All of the victims reported the crimes and went to the Rape Crisis Center for treatment and to collect evidence.

Years later, Love’s DNA was reportedly entered into the system after an arrest in 2015 and that’s when police discovered he was connected to unsolved rape cases dating back to 2008.