Ex-Trump associate sentenced for crimes connected to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation, despite his extensive cooperation in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and other investigations.

Neither prosecutors nor attorneys for Gates requested any prison time because of his cooperation.

Gates was one of a half-dozen associates of President Donald Trump charged in Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Justice Department says Gates has provided “extraordinary assistance” since pleading guilty to crimes relating to his lucrative consulting work in Ukraine.

All six have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty at trial. The three who have already been sentenced have all received prison time.

Two others, former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump confidant Roger Stone, are awaiting sentencing.

Gates was among the first defendants charged in Mueller’s investigation. An indictment accused him and Paul Manafort, his onetime mentor and the chairman of the 2016 Trump campaign, of failing to disclose the work they did for then-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych and of hiding their proceeds from U.S. tax authorities to fund lavish lifestyles and pay for personal expenses.

Gates pleaded guilty to charges of false statements and conspiracy against the United States, and he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.