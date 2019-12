× Delta adds route from Memphis to Salt Lake City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Delta is bringing a new flight to the Memphis international airport for the first time since it removed Memphis as a hub in 2013.

The new flight to Salt Lake City begins in July 2020.

It will leave Memphis at 7:45 a.m. and takes off from Utah at 8:25 p.m. daily.

The airport says Salt Lake City gives travelers access to other cities in the West as well as international cities.