Computer problems cripple Tennessee DMV locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers at Tennessee’s 44 drivers license centers have their fingers crossed Tuesday morning after a computer meltdown Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Safety reported a statewide outage of all driver services around 1 p.m.

Every DMV in Tennessee came to a screeching halt, and it took hours to fix the problem.

Homeland Security says DMV locations across the country have experienced computer problems as people rush to get those new Real ID cards.

You’ll need those cards to fly but you have until Oct. 1 to get one.