Woman charged with stealing nearly $64k from Whitehaven church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A financial secretary at a Whitehaven church is accused of embezzling nearly $64,000 from the church’s account.

Tina Hedleston is charged with theft of property, $60,000-$250,000.

A deacon at Whitehaven Baptist Church, 4800 Elvis Presley Blvd., told police on Dec. 5 that Hedleston had made six unauthorized withdrawals from several bank locations between Nov. 12 and Dec. 4. He was alerted by the church’s current secretary.

Hedleston had access to the church’s bank account number but did not have permission to make the withdrawals, the deacon told police.

Police said Hedleston gave them a written statement Friday admitting to taking the money.

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a court date Monday.