Smiling suspects wanted in South Memphis store robbery

Posted 1:21 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, December 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three men they say robbed a South Memphis store at gunpoint last week.

The men are seen smiling in surveillance video taken Dec. 10 at Longview Grocery Store, 1693 S. Lauderdale.

Police say they came into the store at 7:45 p.m., pointed handguns at employees and took cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

They were later seen on video cashing in some of the lottery tickets that had been stolen from the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

