× Manhunt Monday: Search ongoing for Millington stabbing suspect

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Martha McCool is blessed to be alive after she narrowly survived a brutal attack two months ago, where she was stabbed 26 times.

She doesn’t want her face shown because she’s afraid, but she’s now speaking exclusively to WREG about her attack in hopes of finding justice.

Millington Police said the attack happened in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Professional Care Services on Navy Road. Detectives said McCool’s attack was completely random.

“If he had a sharper knife, I would be dead,” McCool said.

McCool said she saw the suspect walking around in the parking lot and even spoke to him moments before he walked up behind her and tried to kill her.

“People were out, people saw him, and he was able to stab someone 26 times and get in his car and drive off,” McCool said.

Officers said he got into a white Nissan, possibly an Altima or Maxiuma, and got away.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture a picture of his car, and investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be about 30-40 years old and about 5-foot-9 with a thin build.

“Everyday, i’m afraid I’m going to hear on the news that somebody else was stabbed,” McCool said. “I’m angry because when I think about it, that day he could have made my child motherless.”

If you know who stabbed McCool or recognize her attacker, you are urged to call the Millington Police Department at 901- 872-3333. All calls are confidential.

Officers do not beleive the suspect is from the Millington area.

If you have a story you would like to profile on Manhunt Monday, email us at manhuntmonday@wreg.com.