Apartment maintenance man accused of robbing tenant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man claims he was ambushed and robbed by a maintenance worker at his apartment complex Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the River City Heights Apartments in the airport area just before 7 p.m. after a man was robbed by two men outside his apartment.

Heraldo Perez told police a maintenance worker at the apartment complex lured him outside by pretending to sell him a speaker.

Perez said when he stepped outside another man grabbed him from behind and put him in a choke hold.

Perez told investigators he was able to break free, but the men chased him and took his cell phone and wallet containing $500 in cash.

Police arrested David Shipp and charged him with robbery.

Other tenants told us they recognized Shipp from his mug shot as their maintenance man and were surprised to hear he was accused of the crime.

” We see him working here and there, but we don’t have no problems with him,” said one man.

Police said a 17-year-old girl who lives next to Perez told them she saw Shipp and another man grab Perez and go through his pockets.

Police said Shipp admitted to being the “maintenance guy” for the apartments and on the scene of the robbery, but denied participating in the robbery.