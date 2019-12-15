× Titans fall short in AFC South Showdown against Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Houston Texans took charge in the fourth quarter. Now they have control of the AFC South after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21. The defending division champs are looking for Houston’s fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O’Brien. The Titans haven’t won this division since 2008. The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead and wound up tied in the fourth quarter. Carlos Hyde scored on a 10-yard touchdown run as the Texans scored 10 straight points. The Titans snapped a four-game winning streak and will need help to reach the playoffs.