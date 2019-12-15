Titans fall short in AFC South Showdown against Texans

Posted 10:53 pm, December 15, 2019, by

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  – The Houston Texans took charge in the fourth quarter. Now they have control of the AFC South after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21. The defending division champs are looking for Houston’s fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O’Brien. The Titans haven’t won this division since 2008. The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead and wound up tied in the fourth quarter. Carlos Hyde scored on a 10-yard touchdown run as the Texans scored 10 straight points. The Titans snapped a four-game winning streak and will need help to reach the playoffs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.