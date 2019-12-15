Man charged with attempted murder in gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars for trying to kill someone outside a Whitehaven gas station Saturday morning.

Jacquay Dunlap, 23, is charged with attempted murder among other charges in connection with a shooting at the Valero gas station on East Shelby Drive.

According to court documents, Dunlap admitted to police to firing at the victim.

The victim didn’t suffer any injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, Dunlap allegedly left the scene in a black SUV, only to be found nine minutes later.

Police say he pleaded guilty earlier this year to theft. He is expected to make a court appearance Monday morning.