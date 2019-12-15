Man accused of forcing woman to perform sex act at gunpoint

Christopher Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man forced a woman to perform a sex act on him at gunpoint while threatening to shoot her in the head.

Christopher Davis, 30, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. He posted a $100,000 bond Sunday, according to jail records.

Police responded Thursday to a reported sexual assault in the 2900 block of Oakville just east of the Memphis airport.

The said Davis pulled his car up to a woman and asked her the price for a sex act. She told him, then got in his car, where he allegedly pulled out a handgun.

The victim was taken to the Rape Crisis Center.

