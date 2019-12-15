× Apartment residents without water nearly 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a Parkway Village apartment complex say they weren’t able to shower, brush their teeth or wash their hands for nearly 24 hours after a water outage.

It started around 5 p.m. Saturday at the 10 Mile Creek Apartments, according to resident Dianne Davis. She is a Hurricane Katrina survivor and has health problems.

“I’m a diabetic, I have stage four cancer, I have high blood pressure and no way to get my medicine in my system. I’m in trouble,” she said.

She called WREG because not having water for nearly 24 hours was essentially putting her health at risk.

We reached out to MLGW who quickly responded saying this is an issue not connected to the utility company.

As it turns out, this was an issue for the apartment complex.

A private plumbing company that pulled up to the apartments Sunday explained that a broken water main was to blame for the outage.

But that doesn’t explain why neighbors were left high and dry, without hearing from management, they say.

“At least come and knock on the door and say, ‘Hey we are working on the water,'” Davis said. “I’m stuck up a creek and it’s ridiculous.”

Water service was restored around 3 p.m. Sunday.