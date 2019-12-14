Man shot and killed in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in southwest Memphis, and police don’t yet know who is responsible.

Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting around 2:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Westview Road. A man had been shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital.

The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Residents in the neighborhood told WREG the shooting happened after an argument between the suspect and the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation, and WREG will provide updates as they become available.

