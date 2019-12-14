× Balanced attack leads to Bulldogs win over Kansas State

NEWARK, N.J. – Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10. Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).