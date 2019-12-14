Balanced attack leads to Bulldogs win over Kansas State

Posted 10:57 pm, December 14, 2019, by

COLLEGE STATION, TX - FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Ben Howland of the Mississippi State Bulldogs watches the action late in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on February 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. – Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10. Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.