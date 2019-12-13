× U.S. Marshals, Memphis police arrest man in connection with deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with a deadly double shooting in South Memphis.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Vincent Allen was arrested for shooting and killing Ronald Bennett on May 26, 2019, in the 30 block of East Davant.

One other person was critically injured in the shooting. Allen had reportedly gotten into an argument with the two victims before the shooting.

Authorities issued a warrant for Allen’s arrest on May 31.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Allen to a home in the 3200 block of Valley Stream Cove on Friday, December 13. The U.S. Marshals say the door to the home had to be forced open.

Allen was taken into custody without incident. MPD officers from the Old Allen precinct assisted with the arrest.

Allen also had warrants for his arrest for Attempted First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon In Possession of a Firearm, Employing a Firearm with intent to commit a Felony, and Parole Violation.