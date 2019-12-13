× Truck hauling 35,000 pounds of M&Ms overturns in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A truck hauling about 35,000 pounds of M&M candies overturned on a Tennessee highway Friday morning, a Department of Transportation official confirmed.

The semitrailer crashed on Interstate 40 near Knoxville around 5:30 a.m., news outlets reported.

One of the ramps in the area was expected to be closed for several hours as emergency crews responded and others cleaned up, Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the agency, said on Twitter. Nagi followed up with a photo of dozens of cardboard boxes filled with packaged M&Ms sitting among the debris.

The agency didn’t say if anyone was injured in the crash.