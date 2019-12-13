× Three ASD schools in Memphis test positive for lead in water sources

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more Memphis schools have tested positive for unsafe lead levels, and these are with the state-run Achievement School District.

Education news outlet Chalkbeat reports one water source at Frayser Corning Achievement Elementary School had six times the state’s threshold for safe water.

There were also higher levels found in fountains or sinks at Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary and Whitney Achievement Elementary.

These schools are in addition to the more than 30 that already tested positive in Shelby County Schools.

Officials say water sources at most of the state-run schools still have to undergo testing.