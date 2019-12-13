× Police say suspected car burglars fired shots in Cordova cove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least two suspects accused of firing shots at Cordova homeowners who may have caught them trying to break into vehicles.

Security video captured three males checking door handles and attempting to get into vehicles in the area of Fox Trace and Antler Cove West around 2 a.m. Thursday.

When the residents of a home on Antler Cove West were alerted to motion on their cameras, they went outside to see what was going on.

Police say a red Mazda 3 in the cove sped past them, then came back. The suspects inside fired several shots at them, striking several cars and a home where three people were inside.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH with tips.