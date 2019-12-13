Sources: Silverfield will be Tigers’ new head football coach

Ryan Silverfield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ryan Silverfield will be the new head coach for the University of Memphis football team, sources confirmed to WREG on Friday.

Silverfield was named as interim head coach Sunday after Mike Norvell’s departure to take the coach’s job at Florida State. He announced his interest in the coach’s job immediately.

The Tigers beat Cincinnati on Sunday to win the American Athletic Conference Championship and will play Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

