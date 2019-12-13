‘This is my dream job:’ Silverfield introduced as new Tigers head football coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ryan Silverfield will be the new head coach for the University of Memphis football team, the school confirmed Friday.

Silverfield was named as interim head coach Sunday after Mike Norvell’s departure to take the coach’s job at Florida State. He announced his interest in the coach’s job immediately.

After sources confirmed to WREG that Silverfield would get the job, the U of M hosted a press conference introducing Silverfield as the new head coach Friday afternoon.

Athletic Director Laird Veatch said it was clear to the administration and to players that Silverfield was the right hire, even after a nationwide search. Veatch said that he removed himself from social media so that he wouldn’t be influenced by what he saw on online. He said Silverfield was a “true Memphian.”

“This is my dream job,” an emotional Silverfield said at the press conference. “I’d like to thank the city of Memphis — I’m one of you.”

The Tigers beat Cincinnati on Sunday to win the American Athletic Conference Championship and will play Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

Silverfield said that the assistant coaches that are on staff right now will coach through the Bowl game.