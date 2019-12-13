× MPD searching for missing 5-year-old boy, mother after she threatened to harm him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy and the boy’s mother after the mother allegedly threatened to harm him.

Police say that 5-year-old Pierre Aldridge was last seen with his mother Kyterria Ivory, 27, in the 3800 block of Maritavia Drive in Frayser.

They’ve reportedly been missing since 4:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say Ivory made threats to do harm to Pierre.

Ivory is described as 5-foot-5-inches and 180 pounds.

Police did not provide a clothing description for either of them.

They may be traveling in a maroon 2009 Mercedes Benz C300.

If you see them, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-543-2677.