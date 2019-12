× MFD: Two hurt in Coro Lake fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says two people were taken to a hospital after a fire Friday morning in the Coro Lake community in southwest Memphis.

MFD was on the scene on Lakeridge before 6 a.m.

An MFD official did not have details on the injuries, but said they weren’t because of the fire.

WREG is gathering more information about this developing story.