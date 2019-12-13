× Methodist-Le Bonheur to buy Saint Francis hospitals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Friday that the company has agreed to purchase Saint Francis Hospital – Bartlett and Saint Francis Hospital – Memphis.

The sale includes physician practices associated with both hospitals and six MedPost urgent care centers, according to a news release from the company.

“We look forward to creating a more dynamic team of physicians, nurses and staff dedicated to delivering compassionate high-quality care to anyone who walks through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay,” said said Michael Ugwueke, President & CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We have the highest respect for Methodist Le Bonheur, and we are pleased that our facilities will become part of this regional system, said Sally Deitch, CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. “Like Saint Francis and Tenet, Methodist Le Bonheur promotes a culture of compassion backed by strong core values and a clear commitment to patient-centered care. We believe this combination will provide the communities we serve with an even greater impact on care delivered.”